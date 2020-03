From SouthOrange.org, March 3, 2020:

NJ TRANSIT today issued an update on the precautionary measures taken by the agency in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), ensuring the agency is taking all appropriate precautions to protect employees and customers and that the system of Rail, Bus, Light Rail and Access . . .

Want to read the full story? For unlimited access to the Village Green, subscribe now and get access to all our content for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month.