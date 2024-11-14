Pollock Properties Group to Host Pollockpalooza Music Fest Saturday, November 23

From Pollock Properties Group:

SOMA’s #1 Real Estate Team Pollock Properties Group & Matt Keane of Guaranteed Rate invite you to POLLOCKPALOOZA, SATURDAY, NOV. 23, 7-11pm at the Woodland. This first-ever Music Festival is the brain-child of South Orange resident and Broadway’s Charlie Pollock, to showcase local bands and benefit the Achieve Foundation’s Pollock Arts Initiative. Pollock is taking the night off from his Broadway show “The Great Gatsby” to present this epic local event! The night features LIVE MUSIC from four LOCAL BANDS, including Pollock’s own band: performances by Essex Funk Collective, alongside Ten Four, Water Towers, and the Local Heroes. With your $60 donation as the cover charge, attendees receive a night filled with music, community, and three BEER tickets (21+), plus food trucks will be on-site offering food for purchase from The Sandwicheria and Urban Burger.

All it takes to make a difference for art education is to pack the house: If we can SELL OUT the Woodland, the cover charge donations will amount to $20,000 for arts education! So, pay your cover charge, grab a friend, grab an Uber, and make this a NIGHT OUT to remember! (Read below for ways that the PAI is making a difference in SOMSD.)

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE!

This event is proudly sponsored by Matt Keane, VP of Rate and Pollock Properties Group in partnership with the Achieve Foundation.

Pollockpalooza

Saturday, November 23, 2024

7:00 PM to 11:00 PM

The Woodland, located at 60 Woodland Rd, Maplewood, NJ

What is the PAI? The Pollock Arts Initiative (formerly known as the Vanessa Pollock Music Initiative) helps underwrite instrument and arts equipment rentals at the elementary and middle school levels, eliminating financial barriers to student participation in arts programming. In addition, the fund supplements Achieve Foundation’s funding of grant requests related to visual and performing arts and may be used to help maintain the District’s inventory of musical instruments and other arts-related equipment and supplies. Through the PAI, scholarship awards for advanced training may be offered to Columbia High School students who demonstrate exceptional talent and are recommended by SOMSD music and arts department faculty. Awards are tailored to students’ specific needs for private instruction, classes, and/or professional quality instruments/art equipment. PAI is conducted in partnership with the SOMSD and Achieve, the local Education Foundation. Achieve is an independent, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that raises funds to promote exemplary public education for all students and educators in our community.

A SPECIAL FEEL GOOD THANK YOU:

If you’ve ever donated to the VPMI, now PAI, THANK YOU! THANK YOU! THANK YOU!! This “Thank You” note below just came in and is for you as much as all of us at Pollock Properties Group and Achieve. (Also, how amazing is Mr. Bauer?! We are all so grateful for his leadership and care of our band students). Want to be a part of this mission? Join us at Pollockpalooza!

We hope to see you there!

WITH GRATITUDE – All the fine folks at Pollock Properties Group

_______________________________________________________

