Realtor Allison Ziefert on Hot Weather, Hot Prices, and Cool Farmers Markets

With a solid five months of data under our belts it’s a great time to look at some market stats. Our big takeaway…prices are not slowing down a bit- despite rates hovering in the 7% range with no sign of the promised rate reductions in sight.

In the towns where we do most of our transactions prices are up across the board in all towns but one– Millburn where the average price was down YTD by 18%. In the other towns they were up slightly- like in Short Hills by .45% or by a lot, like in Glen Ridge where YTD prices climbed by over 35% from last year. South Orange and Maplewood prices were up by around 15%. West Orange by around 6%.

The reason is lack of inventory. Buyers still need homes there are not a lot to choose from. Check out our latest market reports for more stats and details on our marketplace and let us know if you have questions on what the latest data means for you.

Summer is here, and with it comes the vibrant and bustling farmers markets that Essex, Morris and Union communities love. These markets are more than just places to buy fresh produce—they are local traditions that bring Northern New Jerseyans together. Here’s a rundown of the top farmers markets in our area that you won’t want to miss if you can’t make it to the Maplewood market on Mondays from 2-7pm or the South Orange market on Wednesdays from 2-7pm.

Montclair Farmers’ Market

Where: Walnut Street Train Station Parking Lot, 86 Walnut Street, Montclair, NJ

When: Saturdays, 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM, from June through November

Why You’ll Love It: Established in 1993, Montclair’s market is one of the oldest in New Jersey and a local favorite​ ( The Montclair Farmers’ Market )​​ ( AmericanTowns )​. You’ll find a fantastic variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, cheeses, baked goods, honey, flowers, and much more. It’s a one-stop shop for all your fresh food needs​ ( The Montclair Farmers’ Market )​​ ( The Montclair Farmers’ Market )​. The market isn’t just about shopping—it’s a community hub with live music, chef demos, and non-profit info tables​ ( The Montclair Farmers’ Market )​.



Morristown Farmers Market

Where: Spring Street + Morris Street, Morristown, NJ

When: Sundays, 8:30 AM – 1:00 PM, from June 16th through November 24th

Why You’ll Love It: This market is known for its diverse selection, including fresh bread, pastries, cheeses, olives, fruits, vegetables, pickles, eggs, fish, and grass-fed beef. It’s a lively Sunday spot perfect for picking up your weekly groceries and enjoying the local atmosphere.



Bloomfield Farmers Market

Where: Bloomfield, NJ

When: Tuesdays, 3:30 PM – 6:30 PM, through October 29th

Why You’ll Love It: Conveniently located, this market is ideal for grabbing fresh produce and prepared foods mid-week. It’s a great way to keep your kitchen stocked with fresh, local ingredients without waiting for the weekend.



West Orange Farmers Market

Where: West Orange, NJ

When: Wednesdays, 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM, from June 26th to October 31st

Why You’ll Love It: Open mid-week, this market offers a great selection of fresh produce, baked goods, and other local specialties. Perfect for those who like to spread out their grocery shopping throughout the week.



Westfield Farmers Market

Where: Westfield, NJ

When: Saturdays, 8:30 AM – 2:00 PM, from June 29th to October 26th

Why You’ll Love It: A staple in the community, this market features a wide range of fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, cheeses, baked goods, and more. The friendly vendors and community atmosphere make it a must-visit every Saturday.



So, grab your reusable bags, bring your family, and make a day of it at one of our fantastic local farmers markets. Whether you’re after the perfect summer tomato, a fresh loaf of bread, or just a fun outing, these markets are the place to be. Happy market shopping, neighbors!

