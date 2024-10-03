Survey Could Help Expand Bus Service for South Orange Seniors

The South Orange Senior Citizens’ Advisory is surveying older residents with an eye toward improving transportation for seniors living in South Orange and preventing isolation for those who can no longer drive.

“We are working hard on this,” Tonia Moore, member of the South Orange Senior Citizens’ Advisory Committee, told the Village Green. “We want more opportunities for buses for seniors, more frequent buses and more seniors aware of buses and availing themselves of this service.”

Currently, the South Orange senior bus operates on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Senior citizens can request a ride anywhere in South Orange by calling 973-378-7715, ext 2035. The Village also offers bus service to ShopRite in West Orange on the first and last Wednesday of each month.

The survey aims not only to improve transportation but get the word out to people who may not know the service exists. The survey asks seniors if they’ve ever used the bus, how often they shop for food, and if they haven’t used the bus, why not.

The survey also asks respondents to let the committee know whether they need a handicapped accessible bus.

“Help us create a plan that works for you,” the survey states.

Moore said that she suspects the survey will show that the need for more bus services for seniors is growing — and important. “Many seniors have stopped driving and are in need of transportation options. Ubers are an expensive alternative,” she said. “I’m not so worried about those who can drive. But for those who can’t, isolation is a serious issue to be avoided.”

The end to driving is gradual for most seniors, Moore said. It starts with not driving at night and then not wanting to drive after 3 p.m. when traffic gets heavier. “We’re really wanting to get a good picture of who needs transportation,” she said.

The Committee has been handing out the forms to seniors at classes at The Baird at at events in town, and it is only in paper form (see attached), the PDF can be downloaded, printed out and returned to the front desk at The Baird or the front desk at The Village Apartments at 110 Vose Avenue by October 14. Moore said seniors who can’t drive to deliver the survey can call her at 973-765-6391 and she will pick it up.

Download (PDF, 995KB)