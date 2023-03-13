Seton Hall University To Host Town Hall on Newark Stormwater Study March 14

Seton Hall University will host a town hall meeting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Bethany Hall on its South Orange, NJ campus to discuss the first phase of a stormwater study that has been undertaken concerning the adjoining Ivy Hill neighborhood in Newark, according to officials.

A community member who notified Village Green about the meeting says that she was told that engineers and officials from Newark, South Orange, Essex County and Seton Hall University will be on hand to discuss the findings of the study.

At this point, officials do not expect that the meeting will have a virtual option.

Seton Hall is expected to open the pedestrian gate at Woodbine from 3- 7 p.m. to allow Ivy Hill neighbors to walk in. Those arriving by car should enter at South Orange Avenue where the guard in the guardhouse will direct attendees to parking across from Bethany Hall. The town hall will take place in Room A which is on the right after entering Bethany Hall.

At 7:30 p.m. on March 14, the South Orange Planning Board is hosting a special meeting concerning approval for the site plan for a sports practice facility at Seton Hall University. Community members in South Orange, Maplewood and Newark — as well as Seton Hall University students and faulty members — have asked that Seton Hall defer the site plan approval until the stormwater study is completed. Seton Hall has twice postponed the practice facility application “in order to provide the Planning Board’s engineer with clarifying information requested at the December meeting,” according to a university spokesperson.

Community members have raised concerns that development at the university has contributed to flooding in the Ivy Hill neighborhood. The university contends that development at the university has, conversely, remediated stormwater runoff.

