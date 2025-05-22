SOMSD Earns National ‘Best Communities for Music Education’ Recognition 9th Year in a Row

The South Orange-Maplewood School District been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation for its outstanding support and commitment to music education. Now in its 26th year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement for providing music access and education to all students.

Two awards are given each year by the NAMM Foundation: Best Communities for Music Education for school districts and the Support Music Merit Award for individual school sites. Both reach K-12 schools and districts throughout the U.S. and offer opportunities to increase awareness and support for music programs. Over 1,000 districts and individual school sites (public, private, charter, parochial) were recognized for having the highest commitment to producing exceptional music programs.

“This prestigious recognition from the NAMM Foundation validates what we’ve always known in South Orange-Maplewood Schools—that music education is not just an extracurricular activity, but a fundamental component of a well-rounded education,” said James Manno, supervisor of Visual & Performing Arts. “The dedication of our talented educators, the enthusiasm of our students, and the unwavering support from our community have created an environment where musical excellence can flourish. This designation will inspire us to continue expanding access to high-quality music instruction while developing innovative programs that reach every student in our district.”

To qualify for the Best Communities designation, the school district provided detailed answers to questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs. Responses were reviewed by the leading arts educational research firm, WolfBrown.

“Music education transformed my life path, and I wouldn’t have my career today without the dedicated string teachers in my public school who became lifelong mentors I still consult with regularly,” said Columbia High School Orchestra Director Todd Van Beveren. “Being part of South Orange-Maplewood Schools’ exceptional music program—consistently recognized as a Best Community for Music Education—is both a privilege and a responsibility. Every day, I witness how music education builds not just musicians, but confident, creative individuals with skills that transcend the classroom.”

Columbia High School junior Hannah Schwartz, a cellist in the honors Virtuosi ensemble, said, “I’ve been playing music in this community for eight years, and I’ve felt so supported by all of the different programs and classes that are so accessible to me and other musicians of all ages and skill levels. I’m happy we were recognized nationally by NAMM again as a Best Music Education Community!”