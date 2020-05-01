Maplewood Schools / Kids South Orange

SOMSD Report Cards Available on PowerSchool; Paper Copies Will No Longer be Mailed to All

By access_timeMay-01-2020

From the South Orange Maplewood School District:

Dear Parents/Guardians,

In an effort to allow easier access to student grade information for families and to continue practicing safe social distancing, report cards and progress reports for K-12 students will primarily be provided through the PowerSchool parent portal. Paper copies of progress reports and report cards will no longer be mailed to all families.

Families can view and print the reports through the parent portal using the instructions attached to this email. We encourage families that do not have access to a computer in their homes to email [email protected].

Information can also be found on the website.  Click the link or copy and paste into URL:  bit.ly/SOMSDRepCard

