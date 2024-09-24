SOPAC Announces Opening of Exhibition ‘UNVEILED24: SOMA Studio Tour Artists’ on Sept. 26

From The South Orange Performing Arts Center:

The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) welcomes a tandem exhibition with the SOMA Studio Tour, launching UNVEILED24: SOMA Studio Tour Artists on Thursday, September 26 at 6PM in the Herb + Milly Iris Gallery. The evening reception spotlights the gallery’s preview exhibition — running from September 26 to November 10, 2024 — celebrating local talent and showcasing works from select artists slated to participate in the 21st annual SOMA Studio Tour on November 2-3 which features a roster of art studios in South Orange and Maplewood.

UNVEILED24 “is a community-building event that allows gallery patrons to discover, or re-discover, the artists who are also their neighbors,” says Exhibition Curator Jeremy Moss. The exhibition provides a glimpse of the creativity, distinct styles, and artistic processes that define the local community’s vibrant arts scene. Visitors will experience a range of works, each telling a unique story, reflecting the artist’s inspiration and personal journey. Visitors will also have the opportunity to engage the artists, gain insights into their stories and techniques, and appreciate details of vision and workmanship while browsing original pieces for purchase.

An RSVP-only event, the reception and preview exhibition shares original works from more than 50 artists — each of whose studios are part of this year’s SOMA Studio Tour. Their featured pieces share compelling stories, uncover profound truths, and invite viewers to make personal observations and connections.

“I am excited to curate the third annual Studio Tour SOMA exhibition at the Herb + Milly Iris Gallery at SOPAC,” says Moss. “Working with many talented local artists is always a pleasure. Again, this year’s exhibit is filled with a wide range of vibrant, thought-provoking, whimsical, and fabulous works! I hope you enjoy visiting UNVEILED24 and celebrating a little slice of the artistic endeavors within South Orange and Maplewood.”

The Herb + Milly Iris Gallery proudly serves as a destination on the SOMA Studio Tour, November 2-3. For more information on the gallery and the tour, please continue reading.

About the Curator

Exhibition Curator Jeremy Moss has been working in the arts and non-profit sphere for the past 20 years and has been curating exhibitions at SOPAC’s Herb + Milly Iris Gallery since 2016. He currently serves as Gallery Manager and Curator for the Heidi Gallery at JSDD in Livingston.He has also been the curator of the Orbital Gallery, the Firehouse Gallery, and the Community Gallery at ValleyArts. A successful artist, Moss is always pushing the boundaries of the immersive creative experience. He is proud to have co-founded the Maplewood Art Walk, Open Orange, the Clinton School Theatre, INSPIRING MINDS, and the WAE Open at the Heidi Gallery.

About the Tour

SOMA Studio Tour provides a unique experience each fall when the local arts scene opens its doors, inviting behind-the-scenes access to professional artists’ creative spaces. Each November, more than 100 artists share their original pieces and creative processes during this beloved community event. Patrons have the opportunity to engage artists in their own studios, start or add to their art collection, view beautiful works of art, and gain a unique and deeply personal view of the artist’s life. The townships of South Orange and Maplewood are home to a vibrant community of artists a short distance from New York City, the capital of the art world. Launched in 2003 by a team of passionate volunteers, Studio Tour SOMA celebrates the local artists and helps make local art available to everyone.

About the Gallery

The Herb + Milly Iris Gallery at SOPAC features a diverse curation of emerging artists, bringing contemporary art to a wider audience. Established by beloved SOPAC Board Member Milly Iris, a respected South Orange resident and fierce arts advocate, the gallery transmits her passion for art and access. Located on the venue’s second and third floors, the striking space holds 4-5 art exhibits each year. The gallery is open Tuesday-Friday, 12PM-6PM, plus two hours prior to SOPAC performances.

About SOPAC



The South Orange Performing Arts Center offers audiences exhilarating and diverse arts entertainment in its intimate venue, serving as the cultural heartbeat of the greater South Orange/Maplewood region and contributing to the economic and social vibrancy of its highly diverse community.

SOPAC is an accessible cultural destination that presents world-class artists in an intimate and welcoming environment. The Jennifer & Tony Leitner Performance Hall is a 439-seat mainstage theatre with superb acoustics, sight lines and seating. Audiences remark that performances in this space are like having their favorite artists right in their own living room. Artists acknowledge that the atmosphere encourages conversations with audiences. The Loft at SOPAC is a 2,185 square-foot multi-purpose space used for performances, rehearsals, classes, and special events.

The unique architecture of SOPAC’s building, which includes a stunning 3-story glass-enclosed atrium, is also home to the Herb + Milly Iris Gallery. Beyond the building, SOPAC co-produces local events such as South Orange Summer Nights and serves students and schools through its arts education residencies.

SOPAC is invested in arts education. SOPAC serves students and schools in our region through a School Performance Series, performing Arts Residencies and annual juried art exhibits entitled INSPIRED MINDS: Young Artist Exhibition and INSPIRING MINDS. SOPAC also collaborates with the New Jersey State Council on the Arts each year to host the Region 5 Poetry Out Loud competitions. The Seton Hall University Arts Council presents a diverse range of events at SOPAC with seasoned professionals, students, and faculty.

Nearly ten years in the making, SOPAC first opened its doors in 2006. South Orange Village Trustees, in partnership with Seton Hall University, envisioned SOPAC as the center of an ambitious redevelopment plan. Through visionary leadership and an unwavering commitment, SOPAC has become a cultural centerpiece for the region, an economic driver for the community, and a catalyst for artistic opportunity.