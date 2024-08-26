South Orange Avenue Closures Overnight Aug. 26-29

Improvements on South Orange Avenue are continuing this week, with milling and paving taking place overnight from 8 p.m. Monday, August 26 through 5 a.m. on Thursday, August 29.

Per South Orange Village: “Milling and Paving S. Orange Ave. from N. Ridgewood Rd to Prospect St from 08/26 to 08/29 8pm-5am. Plan alternate route.”

The improvements are part of the Essex County Roadway Resurfacing Program.

The township website reports that, “While milling and paving is taking place, sections of South Orange Avenue will be intermittently closed to non-emergency traffic. During those operations, access to and from driveways maybe prohibited. Parking on South Orange Avenue will not be permitted during overnight hours. New traffic patterns and/or signs will be posted.”

Residents and business owners with questions should reach out directly to Andres Gomez, Essex County Dept. of Public Works, at 973.226.8500, ext 2500.

View and download the Essex County notice of roadwork here.

While the South Orange Avenue improvements are being managed and paid for through the county, both South Orange and Maplewood are actively ramping up municipal road paving this month. See more here:

Find Out What Roads Are Getting Paved in South Orange & Maplewood