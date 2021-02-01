South Orange is in State of Emergency Because of Winter Storm: Stay Off the Roads

From South Orange Township:

A State of Emergency has been declared in South Orange. All on-street parking has been suspended. Any cars still on the street should be moved to the parking garage on the corner of Third and Valley as soon as possible.

At this time, we are asking all residents to stay off the roads if possible. Our Department of Public Works are working tirelessly to clear the roads and additional cars can cause hazards.

If you have a fire hydrant in front of your home, please keep it clearly visible and accessible as it could save your home – or even your life.

Please check the website for updated information throughout the storm.

Weather Forecast:

A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect from the National Weather Service (NWS) from Sunday (1/31/21) evening through Tuesday (2/2/21) morning.

Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 16 to 20 inches possible with ice accumulation. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Portions of northeast New Jersey, southern Connecticut and southeast New York.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commute.

Tonight – 02/01

95% Precip. / 4 in expected

Periods of snow along with gusty winds at times, especially this evening. Some sleet may mix in. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.

Tomorrow – 02/02

66% Precip. / 1 in expected

Variable clouds with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.

Emergency Alerts and Non-Emergency Notifications:

The Village’s Alerts & Notifications system allows residents to subscribe to our notification service for all levels of Emergency Alerts as well as subscribe to specific non-emergency Notifications covering a variety of Village services and topics. Please update and check your subscription to ensure that you are getting all requested notifications. http://www. southorange.org/610/SO-Alerts

Emergency Protocols:

Monday travel is highly discouraged. If you have an on-street parking permit, please move your vehicle to the nearest municipal lot (preferred lot during a snow event is the Third and Valley Garage levels 4 and 5). On-street parking has been suspended until further notice.

Residents are required to clear snow as best as possible from their sidewalks within 12 daylight hours following snowfall. Do not shovel snow into roadways, as it puts emergency vehicles in danger. Please be careful when shoveling and take frequent breaks.

Shoveling snow into the street is prohibited and will result in the issuance of a summons which will require a court appearance and fine.

Please do not stretch extension cords across roadways as it creates an unsafe condition for you and our emergency personnel.

Municipal Closures

The Municipal Offices remain closed to the public because of COVID-19 though will continue Village services virtually throughout the storm. The physical building at 76 South Orange avenue will be closed on Monday.

The South Orange Parking Authority will be closed on Monday and will be working virtually on Tuesday.

The South Orange Public Library will be closed on Monday and will reopen on Tuesday pending road and parking lot conditions.

Third party reporting:

Please report any power outages to PSEG at: 1-800-436-PSEG (7734)

You can view the PSEG outage map: http://outagecenter.pseg. com/external/default.html

Police Reminders

Remove snow from the top of your vehicle prior to driving it to prevent hazardous conditions for other drivers.

Do not leave your vehicle running unattended to warm it.

Snow removal during overnight hours is permitted.

Do not approach any downed power lines, contact emergency services via telephone.

Contact the police department via telephone (973-763-3000, option 0) to report trees or large tree limbs that have fallen down and making roads impassable.

Additional information:

If there are power outages, the Village asks all residents and neighborhood associations and groups to do their best to check on any residents that may be elderly or have special needs.

Non-emergency information and requests for service can be submitted via Report a Concern at http://www.southorange.org/ 597/SO-Connect or by downloading the app GovAlert on your mobile phone. Understand non high priority requests may not be responded to immediately.

Be prepared in a winter storm! Head to southorange.org for some helpful tips.