South Orange July 7 Primary Vote By Mail Information

From South Orange Village Clerk Kevin D. Harris:

All Vote-By-Mail Election

VOTE BY MAIL or VOTE IN PERSON BY PROVISIONAL BALLOT – NO MACHINES – (easier to VOTE BY MAIL!)

Information and Guidelines

Governor Murphy issued Executive Order 144 ordering the July 7 Primary Election to be conducted primarily by vote-by-mail.

Each municipality is required to provide limited polling sites where voters will be able to vote in person by provisional ballot only – no machines, except disabled voters have access to an ADA accessible voting machine at each location.

Polling locations for The Township of South Orange Village (2) – find your voting district here.

Polling Location Hours: 6AM-8PM

The University Seton Hall 400 South Orange Avenue South Orange, NJ 07079 Districts:1-13

South Orange Middle School 70 North Ridgewood Rd. South Orange, NJ 07079 Districts:1-13

MAIL YOUR BALLOT TODAY!!!! Deadline to receive VBMs

Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked on or before July 7, 2020 and received by 8:00 P.M. on July 14, 2020

Vote-by-mail ballots may not be returned to polling locations.

Vote-by-mail ballots may not be returned to SOUTH ORANGE VILLAGE MUNICIPAL OFFICE.

If not mailed in time, vote-by-mail ballots may be dropped off at any one of the following locations in Essex County:

East Orange Town Hall Newark City Hall Montclair Town Hall West Caldwell Municipal Building South Mountain Recreation Park & Ride

Social Distancing / Capacity Restrictions/Face Coverings

6 feet distance between voters as well as between voters and poll workers by demarcation of 6 feet of spacing in voter lines and poll workers stations will be enforced.

Frequent sanitization of high touch areas in polling places consistent with CDC guidelines;

Hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes will be available to poll workers, voters and those accompanying voters.

Voters encouraged to adhere to CDC guidelines regarding face coverings while in the polling place, however, entry into the polling location cannot be denied for not wearing a face covering.