South Orange Public Library Hosts Summer Reading Kickoff Activities, July 6

From the South Orange Public Library:

The Summer Reading Program begins at the South Orange Public Library on Monday, July 6, with a full day of activities.

Weather permitting, the library will host the following events outside the building from 11 am to 4 pm (face coverings and social distancing required):

Gardening : Plant some seeds in Children’s Garden

: Plant some seeds in Children’s Garden SideWalk Chalk Obstacle : Create/Participate

: Create/Participate Draw Your Selfie : fun for kids and adults

: fun for kids and adults Float Your Boat – create your diy boat at SOPL or pick up materials and create at home

– create your diy boat at SOPL or pick up materials and create at home Grassheads: create at SOPL or pick up materials to grow your own wheatgrass at home

In addition, there will be storytimes every hour at 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Then, at 7 p.m., the library will invite you to take a virtual tour of the Camden Aquarium. We hear lots of rumors, wives’ tales, and legends about different animals. Where do these stories come from, and how can we tell which ones are true and which ones are just fantasy?

To join this program, please visit the library’s online calendar for a direct link or an access code and password. Space may be limited.