South Orange Public Library: Our Building Might be Closed, but the Library is ‘Open’

From South Orange Public Library:

April 23, 2020

Though the building is closed until further notice, the South Orange Public Library continues to provide service to the community in a variety of ways during this unprecedented time.

“The building is closed, but the library is not,” says director Melissa Kopecky. “Please reach out to us with comments or suggestions or to share your stories.”

Our phone lines are open from 11 am to 3 pm every weekday, but hours may soon be expanded. By calling 973-762-0230 during those hours, patrons can speak to library staff directly. They can also email [email protected] with any concerns or questions, including asking for library card access.

Cardholders have a number of digital resources available to them, all available off the library’s home page, www.sopl.org. These resources include ELibraryNJ for downloading digital books and audiobooks, Kanopy for streaming films, and Mango for learning languages. Our librarians have also curated a list of free adult and children’s resources from around the Web. We are also regularly adding content to our Youtube channel.

We have developed a regular schedule of virtual events using Facebook Live and Zoom that appeal to all ages and interests. From storytimes to book discussions to a general conversation group, the library is striving to find innovative ways to reach our community, with more programs being added each week: