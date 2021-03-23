South Orange to Introduce 2021 Budget With Proposed 3.7% Tax Levy Increase

On March 22, the South Orange Board of Trustees introduced its first municipal budget with a proposed tax levy increase above 3% in more than 10 years.

The total budget will be $38,476,326.09. The largest percentage (40%) of the budget will allocated to the police and fire departments, 15% on debt . . .

