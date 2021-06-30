South Orange Village Establishes Cooling Centers

Updated: Village President Sheena Collum has announced that the South Orange Pool is open to all residents, even those without membership, through July 1 (see details below). From the South Orange Village Administration:

The South Orange Library and Village Hall offices will serve as emergency cooling centers during the current heat wave, through at least Thursday, July 1. Residents can visit either location if needed to get relief from the extreme heat and humidity.

The South Orange Library, located at 65 Scotland Road, is open:

Wednesday, June 30 until 6pm

Thursday, July 1 until 8pm

Village Hall, located at 76 South Orange Avenue, Suite 302, is open daily until 4:30pm.

Anyone needing a cooling location after hours should call the South Orange Police at their non-emergency number: 973.763.3000.

From Village President Sheena Collum via Facebook on June 30:

HEAT WAVE ANNOUNCEMENT: In speaking with Rec Director Peter Travers, we’re going to open the pool to all South Orange residents (whether you have a badge or not). It’s too hot outside . We also have two cooling stations at the library and our municipal offices.

Stay cool, don’t forget to hydrate and enjoy the pool

From the Dept of Recreation and Cultural Affairs:

]Due to the Excessive Heat Warning, all residents of South Orange will be permitted to use the South Orange Pool.

Any resident that does not have a membership will be required to provide identification proving their South Orange residency.

All non-members will be required to provide us with a phone number and email address in the event contact tracing is required due to an exposure at the facility.

Please bring your own chairs as we have a limited number of chairs on the deck. Make sure you come ready to swim as our changing rooms and showers are still closed.