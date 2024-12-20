Sustainable Wrapping Ideas From the South Orange Environmental Commission

You have begun to buy the gifts for this holiday season, and before you know it, you will be faced with the challenge of wrapping all of them! Did you know that many wrapping papers cannot be recycled? Any wrapping paper that has materials besides just paper should be put in the trash after it has been used. This includes papers with metallics, foils, fabrics, and glitter. Tissue paper also is not suitable for recycling, nor are ribbons, bows, tape, or other decorations. Put thought into your gift presentation by making conscious choices.

Here are some ideas for more sustainable gift wrapping:

Use wrapping paper that has a fun print, but is free of other embellishments. Look for a sign that indicates it is made from recycled materials.

Put the gift in a beautiful reusable bag or basket that can be part of the gift itself.

Wrap the gift in one of the many reusable bags that magically appear in our homes.

Choose gifts such as plants, gift certificates, or online games that do not need to be wrapped.

Reuse newspapers or magazines to wrap presents.

Use shredded recycled paper (especially if it is colored!) in lieu of tissue paper.

If you or your child draws or paints, you can wrap the present in art work that is no longer cherished (especially good for grandparents!).

Reuse a beautiful piece of scrap fabric to wrap your gift.

Keep in mind that not all people (or pets!) want or need a gift to be wrapped, including those with arthritis and dexterity issues.

For more details, go to https://ecologycenter.org/blog/ecology-centers-guide-to-gift-wrap/

Choices we each make every day can feel small, but they add up to a healthier planet for all of us.