The Co-Lab at South Orange Welcomes Three New Board Members

From The Co-Lab at South Orange:

The Co-Lab at South Orange is thrilled to announce the addition of three new board members who bring diverse expertise and creative energy to its mission of fostering local entrepreneurship and community-driven success. Joining the board are Donna Drew, Jon Mach, and Deborah G. Smith, whose leadership will support The Co-Lab’s growth and continued impact.

Donna Drew, a South Orange resident since 1992, brings a wealth of creative and professional experience to the board. Donna retired from a long and varied career with The County of Essex, where she served as Director of Cultural and Historic Affairs. Following her early retirement, she founded Triangle Designs LLC, revitalizing her teaching and art-making practice with a focus on sustainable design and up-cycling. Her creations, which range from wearable art to home décor, tell a compelling story of innovation and transformation.

Jon Mach will serve as Treasurer. A South Orange resident since 2021, Jon has been a Certified Public Accountant with his own practice since 1989, specializing in small, closely held businesses. He also brings extensive nonprofit leadership experience, having served as president of the board for CTC Academy, a private school for children with disabilities in Fair Lawn, from 2019 to 2024.

Deborah G. Smith joins The Co-Lab’s board with a strong connection to South Orange, where she has been a resident since 2011. A seasoned entrepreneur, Deborah brings extensive retail expertise, having owned and operated a highly regarded clothing store in Millburn for 23 years. Her store earned national recognition from Harper’s BAZAAR as one of the “100 Best Specialty Stores in the Nation.” With her deep industry knowledge and dedication to the local community, Deborah will play a key role in advancing The Co-Lab’s mission.

“We are honored to welcome Donna, Jon, and Deborah to The Co-Lab’s Board of Directors,” said Hannah Zollman, Board Chair. “After an extensive search, we are confident that their combined expertise, leadership, and passion will help us continue to build a vibrant and supportive community for entrepreneurs in South Orange.”

For more information about The Co-Lab at South Orange, please visit www.colabsouthorange.org.

About The Co-Lab at South Orange

The Co-Lab at South Orange is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that serves as a co-retail marketplace for local small businesses, offering a unique incubator model that provides accelerated growth opportunities for businesses at various stages of development. Its mission is to empower small businesses and foster community engagement in downtown South Orange. In addition to supporting entrepreneurs, The Co-Lab acts as a hub for collaboration through events, workshops, and pop-ups, enhancing its role as a center for innovation and community building.

Visitors will find a rotating mix of businesses offering a variety of products and services, including an artisanal cheese counter, candy shop, jewelry and more. Current member shops include The Charmery, SOMA Sweets, and South Orange Wheelhouse.

The Co-Lab is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stop by to shop small, shop local, shop South Orange.

Did you know that The Co-Lab offers a range of membership tiers designed to support small businesses at various stages? These include Pop-Ups for single-day marketplace events, Short-Term Vendor options (6-9 months) for businesses testing their offerings, Semi-Anchors (1 year) for those deciding on brick-and-mortar expansion, and Anchor memberships for established businesses looking for a long-term presence before graduating to their own space. Learn more here.