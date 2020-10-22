The Setonian: Seton Hall Reports 4 Covid Cases in One Day, Said to be ‘Related’

Seton Hall University reported four new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, October 21, the school’s largest single-day increase since the pandemic, according to a report in The Setonian. All four are students at the South Orange campus.

The new cases bring the university’s total number since reopening to 17.

Just on Wednesday afternoon, a university spokeswoman reported that the university announced three new cases since October 17; one a student at the South Orange campus and two others students at the Nutley campus. Those cases were not said to be related, and the university noted the risk of exposure to the rest of the SHU community was “believed to be low.”

The SHU Reported Cases dashboard notes that on October 21, testing protocols detected four students who tested positive for the virus. “Three of these cases and the case reported on October 20 are related.” This is the first time the university has reported cases that appear to be connected, rather than isolated events.

Three of the newly-diagnosed students live off-campus, while the fourth lives on-campus and is quarantining at Ora Manor, according to the Setonian, which reported that the students’ contacts had been notified through contact tracing with the South Orange Department of Health.

There was no immediate word on the risk to the university community or the South Orange community.

Village Green reached out to South Orange officials for comment:

“We support Seton Hall’s efforts to contain the coronavirus,” said OEM Coordinator Scott Egelberg. “We were very happy recently when the University updated their guidelines to increase testing as it pertains to their students. This was a necessary step to help detect as many cases as possible. They have also increased their communications to students to ensure they are up to date on all relevant COVID guidelines.”

He continued, “As cases come in, we feel that Seton Hall has done very well to keep infected students and staff isolated. We always knew having cases would be inevitable, but the University appears to be following all the necessary protocols to ensure that everyone on campus and the surrounding community are kept safe and healthy. All contact tracing of students residing on campus or in the surrounding community is done primarily by the South Orange Department of Health. Seton Hall has been extremely helpful with contact tracing when their students are involved and have been able to provide access to any infected persons on campus.”

Read the full report in The Setonian here.