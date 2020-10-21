Seton Hall Reports 3 More Students with Covid, Bringing Total to 13 Since Reopening

Seton Hall University reported three more students diagnosed with Covid-19, bringing the total of cases since the school reopened to 13.

Here is more information from a university spokeswoman:

On October 20, our testing protocols detected a student from the South Orange campus who tested positive for COVID-19. The student was last on campus a week ago and living off-campus. Contacts identified in our community have been notified along with the South Orange Department of Health. The risk of exposure to other campus community members is believed to be low.

On October 17, the University learned that two students from the Interprofessional Health Sciences campus tested positive for COVID-19. The cases were reported to appropriate local health officials, and the students’ contacts have been notified through contact tracing. The two cases are unrelated, and the risk to the University community is believed to be low.

No information was immediately available about where the students were quarantining. SHU uses an off-campus building in South Orange to quarantine some students.

See more information on SHU’s website.