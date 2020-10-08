Seton Hall Student Tests Positive for Covid-19, is Isolating at Home

A student at the South Orange campus of Seton Hall University has tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of positive cases at the school to eight since its reopening in July.

The University learned of the student’s diagnosis on October 3, according to a spokeswoman. “The student was last on campus September 23, lives off campus and is isolating at home,” she said. “Any contacts identified in our community have been notified. The appropriate public health department officials and Seton Hall University’s Health Services are immediately notified of cases and gather all pertinent information from affected individuals. The University works to ensure to contact anyone who may need to be interviewed. More information on our reporting protocols is available in our restart plan”.

The spokeswoman provided the following information about Covid-19 cases at the University:

Dashboard: https://www.shu.edu/health-intervention-communication/reported-cases.cfm

Since Fall Reopening (July 9)

Positive Cases: 8

Number of Students Tested: 2,322

Total Reported Cases

Seton Hall University: 15 *

* South Orange: 131

Newark: 8,790

Nutley: 585

Essex County: 21,381

New Jersey: 209,342

* Figures represent cumulative cases since start of pandemic (March 1, 2020).

Last Updated: Tuesday, October 6 . COVID-19 Resources