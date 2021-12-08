Adequate Public Notice of SOMSD BOE Committee Meeting on Dec. 14 and Regular Public Meeting on Dec. 20

From the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education

The Board of Education’s Curriculum & Instruction Committee, which is a committee of the whole, will meet in public on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 6:30 pm utilizing an online video conference platform. Since this is not a Board meeting the public is welcome to watch but there will not be any public comments or official action.

JOIN WEBEX MEETING

https://somsd.webex.com/somsd/j.php?MTID=md5480ccf1920310b3dd9aeb29374588c

Event number: 2341 404 9226

Event password: pFd3WuwPz97 (73339897 from phones)

Join by phone

+1-408-418-9388 United States Toll

Access code: 234 140 49226

_______________________________________________________________________

ADEQUATE PUBLIC NOTICE

Regular Public Meeting

December 20, 2021

The Board of Education will meet in Closed Session on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 6:00 pm in the Superintendent’s Office, 525 Academy Street, Maplewood, NJ, as well as using the online video conference platform to discuss personnel and legal issues, negotiations, and other matters to be announced at a later date. Immediately following the Closed Session, the Board of Education will meet in Public Session at 7:30 pm in the District Meeting Room, 525 Academy Street, Maplewood, NJ in person and utilizing an online video conference platform which will include Hearing of Individuals. The community can view the meeting by following the steps which will be listed on the agenda. If there are members of the community who would like to attend the meeting in person, please note that masks and social distancing are required in accordance with the guidance received from the local DOH and the CDC. Action will be taken.

Join By Computer / Smartphone

Choose one of three options:

Hearings of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks – Written Comment

Community members can submit comments and questions to the Board of Education during the Public Speaks portion of the meeting. To submit a question or concern to the Board of Education, please follow the instructions below.

December 20, 2021 – Public Written Comment Submission

Hearings of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks – Audio Comment

In addition to written comments, community members can sign up to provide audio comments to the Board of Education. Audio comments can be provided by connecting to the district’s Webex platform during a scheduled Board of Education meeting.

Step 1 – Install Webex on your device.

Step 2 – Submit a Request To Speak

Submit a request to speak during the public comment section of BOE meeting by completing the following form:

December 20, 2021 – Public Audio Comment Submission

Step 3 – Connect To The BOE Meeting

Connect to the BOE Meeting using the information below:

Event: Board of Education Meeting

Date / Time: December 20, 2021 – 7:30 PM

Webex Link: Webex Link

Event Number: 2331 083 7403

Event Password: Orange20Maple (67264320 from phones)

Telephone Number: 408-418-9388

Please check your audio connections are set correctly. Failure to do so will prevent you from being heard during the public speaks portion of the meeting.

Step 4 – Provide your audio comment

During your turn to speak, your microphone will be unmuted. Please speak clearly into the microphone/headset. After your time for public speaks has passed, your microphone will be muted.

Eric Burnside, Board Secretary