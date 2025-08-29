Supt. Bing Honors Dr. Jane Bean-Folkes, Reading Resolution in Her Memory

At the August 28 South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education meeting, emotions were raw as members of the Board and District Administration voiced their sorrow over the death of Supervisor of English Language Arts Dr. Jane Bean-Folkes earlier this month and spoke of her achievements and character.

“I wanted to take a moment to acknowledge the loss of our ELA supervisor, Dr. Jane Bean-Folkes,” said Board member Liz Callahan at the beginning of her Curriculum & Instruction Committee report. “Dr. Bean-Folkes had a remarkable impact on readers and writers in our schools, and her passion and leadership will be deeply missed. Her legacy will live on in the students and educators she inspired.”

In a special gesture, Supt. Jason Bing read the following resolution into the record, memorializing Dr. Bean-Folkes:

WHEREAS, the South Orange and Maplewood School District and the entire school community are profoundly saddened by the passing of Dr. Jane Bean-Folkes who left us on August 11, 2025; and

WHEREAS, Dr. Jane Bean-Folks dedicated 6 years to the students and staff of our district, serving with distinction as a Supervisor of English and Language Arts; and

WHEREAS, Dr. Jane Bean-Folkes was more than just a staff member; she was a beloved colleague, a mentor, and a friend, whose dedication and spirit touched the lives of countless individuals within our schools; and

WHEREAS, her unwavering commitment to our students and their positive impact on our school community will be deeply missed and forever remembered; and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the South Orange and Maplewood School District Board of Education hereby recognizes and honors the legacy of Dr. Jane Bean-Folkes for her exceptional service and lasting contributions to our students, staff, and community; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that this resolution be adopted and entered into the official minutes of the Board of Education as a permanent tribute to her memory; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that a copy of this resolution be presented to the family of Dr. Jane Bean-Folkes as a token of our deepest sympathy and respect.