Adequate Public Notice of SOMSD BOE Regular Board Meeting on April 18

by The South Orange Maplewood Board Of Education
From the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education:

The Board of Education will meet in Closed Session on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 6:30 pm in the Superintendent’s Office, 525 Academy Street, Maplewood, NJ, as well as  using an online video conference platform to discuss personnel and legal issues,  negotiations, and other matters to be announced at a later date. Immediately following  the Closed Session, the Board of Education will meet in Public Session at 7:30 pm  in the District Meeting Room, 525 Academy Street, Maplewood, NJ in person and utilizing  an online video conference platform which will include Hearing of Individuals. The community can view the meeting by following the steps which will be listed on the  agenda. If there are members of the community who would like to attend the meeting in  person, please note that masks and social distancing are optional in accordance with the  guidance received from the local DOH and the CDC. Action will be taken. 

Join By Computer / Smartphone 

Choose one of three options: 

(https://www.youtube.com/c/SouthOrangeMaplewoodSchoolDistrict) Watch on SOMSD’s Webex Platform: Click Here For More Information (https://www.somsd.k12.nj.us/board-of-education/board-meetings/) 

Hearings of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks – Audio Comment 

Community members can sign up to provide audio comments to the Board of  Education. Audio comments can be provided by connecting to the district’s Webex  platform during a scheduled Board of Education meeting. 

Step 1 – Install Webex on your device. 

Step 2 – Submit a Request To Speak  

Submit a request to speak during the public comment section of BOE meeting by  completing the following form: 

Connect to the BOE Meeting using the information below: 

Event: SOMSD Board of Education Meeting – Public Session 

Date / Time: April 18, 2022 – 7:30 PM 

Webex Link: Webex Link 

Event Number: 2330 202 5360 

Event Password: Orange20Maple (67264320 from phones) 

Telephone Number: 408-418-9388 

Please check your audio connections are set correctly. Failure to do so will  prevent you from being heard during the public speaks portion of the meeting.  

Step 4 – Provide your audio comment 

During your turn to speak, your microphone will be unmuted. Please speak clearly into  the microphone/headset. After your time for public speaks has passed, your  microphone will be muted. 

Eric Burnside, Board Secretary

