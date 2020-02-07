Announcements Community Maplewood Sponsored

Auditions are Open for Listen to Your Mother

By Listen To Your Mother access_timeFeb-07-2020

From Listen to Your Mother

Calling Anyone with a STORY to TELL! Do you have something to say about MOTHERHOOD? Join the National Movement that Gives Motherhood a Microphone!

The 7th annual North Jersey LISTEN TO YOUR MOTHER Show *sponsored by Midtown Direct Rep* comes to THE WOODLAND on Saturday, May 16th at 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM.

EVERYONE is invited to audition! Adults & Young Adults of All Genders!  Parents & Non-Parents! Share your story if you have something to say about motherhood!

AUDITIONS WILL BE HELD BY APPOINTMENT ONLY: 

— Saturday, February 22nd, 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM 

— Sunday, February 23rd, 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM

TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT: 

— Send an email to [email protected] 

— Put the word AUDITION in the subject line 

— Please include FULL NAME, PHONE NUMBER and DATE/TIME PREFERENCES (We will try to accommodate you.)

This is a spoken word event; so come prepared to read aloud your own original 3 – 5 minute piece about motherhood. ALL STORIES are welcome to celebrate motherhood in all its complexities. 

Hilarious, heartfelt, ridiculous, challenging … we love them all!

Commitment includes two rehearsals on Saturday, March 28th and Saturday, April 25th, plus a run-through on the morning of Saturday, May 16th.  NO professional writing or stage experience required.

To get a great sense of the show visit: https://www.youtube.com/user/LTYMShow

