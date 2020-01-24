Chamber Music and Chocolates at Far Brook School with Special Guest Terrance McKnight of WQXR

From Far Brook School

Far Brook School, located at 52 Great Hills Road, Short Hills, is hosting a chamber music benefit recital for young and old, featuring its music faculty, friends, and special guest Terrance McKnight of WQXR-FM. “Musical Stories, An Afternoon of Chamber Music and Chocolates” begins at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, in Moore Hall. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door for $30 ($15 for students) at https://farbrook.org/CMC2020- public

This family event is recommended for children Grades 1 and older. Proceeds benefit the school’s Music and Instrument Fund and a dessert reception will follow the performance.

The afternoon’s eclectic program will range from the inspiring to the whimsical, the dramatic to the comical. Stories will be woven in through the works of Clara Schumann, Louise Farrenc, Michael Colgrass, Tom Wiggins, Maurice Ravel, Anthony Plog, George Walker, and Ludwig van Beethoven. Alan Ridout’s delightful musical rendition of the classic children’s tale “Ferdinand the Bull” will be narrated by celebrated radio host Terrance McKnight of WQXR-FM, who will also share some anecdotes on the program. Performers include Far Brook music faculty Karen Delavan (piano), Paul DiDario (piano), Glen Fittin (percussion), Daryl Goldberg (cello), Doug Haislip (trumpet), Peter Ncanywa (voice), and Erasmia Voukelatos (piano) joined by guest artists Amadi Azikiwe (viola), Claire Chan (violin), and Ashley Horne (violin), and the Synchronism Percussion Quartet.

Far Brook is a progressive independent school for students in Nursery through Eighth Grade, located in Short Hills since 1948. The school achieves academic excellence through the integration of liberal arts and sciences with the creative arts, and childhood is honored. To learn more about the impact of Far Brook’s experiential learning philosophy, visit www.farbrook.org.

For further information, please contact Jennifer Barba, Director of Communications, at 973-379-3442.