CHS Cougar Boosters Takes a Leap to Help Local Schools

From Columbia High School Cougar Boosters

This year the Columbia High School Cougar Boosters are hosting a Leap Year Celebration to raise money to help students in the South Orange Maplewood School District.

For over 45 years the CHS Cougar Boosters have provided critical financial support for the extracurricular programs at Columbia High School, providing over $400,000 in grants over the years. To continue that good work, the Boosters are hosting a Leap Year Celebration Saturday February 29th, from 7 to 10:30pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Gymnasium in South Orange.

This year the Boosters are co-hosting with Rent Party Back Pack Pals. Booster Board Member Lou Sartori explains, “Back Pack Pals provides child-friendly, food to food-insecure children in the South Orange-Maplewood School District. We wanted the Celebration to have a real community feel and getting Rent Party involve just seemed like the right fit.”

Margaret Gray, a Board member and organizer adds, “by February we’re all fed up with Winter. This is a great way to get out, hear some terrific music, have a lot of fun, and do something really great for our kids.”

Tickets are $25 per person or $40 for a couple. For that one price attendees get beer, wine & soft drinks, a buffet meal provided by local restaurants, and great live entertainment by local band “Big Train”. Tickets are available online at: https://www.chscougarboosters.org/ or at the door.