Far Brook School Announces Summer Explorations Programming Starting June 8

Kids need something inspirational? Summer is for creativity and exploring. Registration is open for Far Brook’s Summer Explorations Program, a wide range of online hands-on academic and enrichment offerings which run weekly June 8 through August 21. Each class is designed with Far Brook’s progressive and innovative approach to teaching and experiential learning in mind and taught by a member of Far Brook’s outstanding faculty. From creative writing to fun and fitness to a mini-model U.N., open doors to new ideas for your child this summer with over 80 options for children entering Nursery 3 – Grade 9. Learn more at Summer Explorations.