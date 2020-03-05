Announcements Arts & Culture Sponsored

Far Brook School to Host Author David Epstein on Thursday, March 26

By Far Brook School access_timeMar-05-2020

From Far Brook School

New York Times bestselling author David Epstein will be speaking at Far Brook School on Thursday, March 26 at 7 PM to discuss his recent book, Range, Why Generalists Triumph In a Specialized World. Epstein is a gifted writer and provides a thorough view of why having a breadth of skills, knowledge, and experience can be valuable; generalists and not specialists are “primed to excel.” 

This evening is open to the public.  Tickets can be reserved in advance for $20 by clicking here

Author David Epstein

Thursday, March 26, @ 7:00 PM

Far Brook School

52 Great Hills Road

Short Hills, NJ 07078

