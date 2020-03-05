Far Brook School to Host Author David Epstein on Thursday, March 26

From Far Brook School

New York Times bestselling author David Epstein will be speaking at Far Brook School on Thursday, March 26 at 7 PM to discuss his recent book, Range, Why Generalists Triumph In a Specialized World. Epstein is a gifted writer and provides a thorough view of why having a breadth of skills, knowledge, and experience can be valuable; generalists and not specialists are “primed to excel.”

This evening is open to the public. Tickets can be reserved in advance for $20 by clicking here.

Thursday, March 26, @ 7:00 PM

Far Brook School

52 Great Hills Road

Short Hills, NJ 07078