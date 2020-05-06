Join the YMCA at the 2020 Mother’s Day Weekend Virtual 5K & Family Fun Run

|
Join me at the Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges’s 2020 Mother’s Day Weekend Virtual 5K & Family Fun Run on 5/9/2020!
Need to to get outside? Find a new family activity this weekend? Join us on Mother’s Day weekend for socially distant fun for the entire family. Sign up now for the YMCA 5K or 1mile Fun Run. Walk, waddle or run! The cost is only $10 and FREE for kids! Be sure select our team when registering choose SMEO MATRIX We hope you’ll join us!
For more information visit: https://www.metroymcas.org/5k/