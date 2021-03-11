‘Working Towards a More Equitable Maplewood’ with Marc Morial & Rebecca Blumenstein March 22

From the Maplewood Library Foundation

Free Virtual Zoom Event—Monday, March 22, 2021, 8:00-9:00 PM EST

Please join us for a thought provoking and forward-looking conversation with Marc Morial, President and CEO of The National Urban League and Rebecca Blumenstein, Maplewood resident and deputy editor, Publisher’s Office of The New York Times.

We are moving closer to the planned reconstruction of the Maplewood Library to make it a library for the next century. This is not just a matter of bricks and mortar—building the library of our future demands that we also construct a vision of the library’s place in advancing Maplewood as a resilient, welcoming and equitable community. Bringing his decades of experience leading one of this country’s premier civil rights organizations and his years as mayor of New Orleans, Mr. Morial will help us explore what role the library can play in helping to reduce barriers to social and economic justice in our community.

To register, please click on the link below

https://www.maplewoodlibraryfoundation.org/virtual-event