Maplewood Township Seeks a Full Time Office Assistant

Maplewood Township is seeking a Full Time Office Assistant. The position specifically involves work within the Community Services Department and the office of the Township Clerk. The hours are Mon- Fri 9:00 AM – 4:30 PM.

Seeking a self-motivated professional, highly organized individual with the ability to work in a fast-paced environment, and handle multiple tasks effectively. The applicant must have excellent communication and customer service skills, as the position includes much interaction with the public. Experience with Spatial Data Logic and Edmunds software preferred. Please send resumes and cover letters to [email protected]. Please use “Office Assistant” in the subject line of your communication.

Duties and responsibilities are included in the job description below:

OFFICE ASSISTANT (FULL TIME POSITION) GENERAL STATEMENT OF DUTIES: