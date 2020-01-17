Maplewood Township Seeks a Full Time Office Assistant

Maplewood Township is seeking a Full Time Office Assistant. The position specifically involves work within the Community Services Department and the office of the Township Clerk. The hours are Mon- Fri 9:00 AM – 4:30 PM.
Seeking a self-motivated professional, highly organized individual with the ability to work in a fast-paced environment, and handle multiple tasks effectively. The applicant must have excellent communication and customer service skills, as the position includes much interaction with the public. Experience with Spatial Data Logic and Edmunds software preferred. Please send resumes and cover letters to [email protected]. Please use “Office Assistant” in the subject line of your communication.
Duties and responsibilities are included in the job description below:
OFFICE ASSISTANT (FULL TIME POSITION) GENERAL STATEMENT OF DUTIES:
- Provides effective and enthusiastic customer service to residents and general public in person and on the telephone.
- Assists at office counter with the issuing of licenses, permits, documents, and general information needs. Able to provide information or direct residents and individuals to respective departments.
- Provides information and assistance to the Director of Community Services.
- Provides information and assistance to the Health Officer.
- Performs clerical work involving the processing of documents in a variety of functions including but not limited to: typing of documents, filing, public notices, financial reports, voter registration, and records retention for the Clerk’s Department.
- Receives Open Public Records Request documents and follows through to resolution under the direction of the Township Clerk. Do we need this person to perform this task?
- Assists the Registrar (C.M.R.) with the typing and processing of all documents associated with the department (marriage licenses, death certificates, and other documents)
- Maintains legal publications/proof of insertion file.
- Responsible for the weekly monitoring of publications for the clipping and certification of all legal notices, proof of insertions, and legal documents.
- Assists with the posting of department activities on Township website including, but not limited to the following: Township Committee agenda, back up materials, public notices, calendars, and special events.
- Maintains Public Notice Bulletin Board in lobby of Town Hall, and auxiliary Public Notice Bulletin Boards for posting of required notices and removes past information as directed by the Township Clerk.
- Sorts and distributes to departments daily U.S. Mail delivered to the Township.
- Monitors department office supplies and places orders as required with vendor.
- Processes department Requisitions and Purchase Orders under the supervision of the Director of Community Services Participates in any special clerical needs of the department as required.
- Assist in the organization and collection of employee employment packages, supporting documents and reproduction of important and confidential materials for the purpose of payroll.
- Vendor and personnel filing for the Department of Community Services.