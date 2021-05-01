Meet Pink, the Lovable Foster Pup Ready for Adoption

Pink is deaf, but it doesn’t slow her down one bit – she’s an energetic, playful, and snuggly one-year-old pup who will keep you laughing and moving all day. Never had a deaf dog? Neither have her foster parents! Pink is smart, very treat motivated, and super trainable. She already knows a few hand signal commands, and would love to learn some more. She’s house- and crate-trained, spayed, and up-to-date on shots.

Miss Pink is very active and social. She enjoys playing chase and wrestling with other dogs in the building, and wants to greet everyone who walks by!

Even though she’s small (only 35 lbs!), Pink is strong, and needs a home without young children.