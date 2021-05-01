AnnouncementsSponsored

Meet Pink, the Lovable Foster Pup Ready for Adoption

by Heavenly Angels Animal Rescue
written by Heavenly Angels Animal Rescue
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Meet adoptable Pink, the happiest pup with the biggest smile! Miss Pink has made herself right at home here in SOMA with her foster parents and wants to stay forever with the perfect family! 

Pink is deaf, but it doesn’t slow her down one bit – she’s an energetic, playful, and snuggly one-year-old pup who will keep you laughing and moving all day. Never had a deaf dog? Neither have her foster parents! Pink is smart, very treat motivated, and super trainable. She already knows a few hand signal commands, and would love to learn some more. She’s house- and crate-trained, spayed, and up-to-date on shots. 

Miss Pink is very active and social. She enjoys playing chase and wrestling with other dogs in the building, and wants to greet everyone who walks by!

Even though she’s small (only 35 lbs!), Pink is strong, and needs a home without young children.

If you’re interested in learning more about this sweet, silly girl, contact Heavenly Angels Animal Rescue in NYC or reach out to Katie at kathryn.azer@gmail.com.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

SOMA Celebrates Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage...

South Mountain YMCA Announces Memorial Day Duck Race...

Register Now for The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School’s...

Maplewood’s Brave Floral Supports Planned Parenthood This Mother’s...

The SOPAC Scavenger Hunt, a Family & Covid...

Maplewood Village Alliance Seeks Village Manager

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Subscribe


CLOSE