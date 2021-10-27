Save The Date: Free Annual Charlie Pollock & Friends Holiday Concert, Benefiting The Vanessa Pollock Music Initiative

From Pollock Properties Group

While we may all have Halloween on the brain this week, Pollock Properties Group of Keller Williams and Matt Keane of Guaranteed Rate are pleased to announce that Charlie Pollock & Friends will be broadcasting their annual concert celebrating the holidays on December 18th, and they want you to SAVE THE DATE. Every year for the past seven years, Broadway star, Charlie Pollock (Pretty Woman, 9 to 5), gathers his incredibly talented friends to delight audiences and raise money for the “Vanessa Pollock Music Initiative”, a fund managed by the Achieve Foundation. Last year over 2000 people tuned in to watch Charlie and some of his friends present a socially distant variety show. This year is a return towards normal as the band and singers will all be together again for a concert extravaganza that will safely broadcast on December 18th at 7pm. Joining Charlie this year for the concert titled “Dear Love,” are some Broadway and recording industry favorites, such as Becky Gulsvig (School of Rock, Legally Blonde), Kevin Kern (Finding Neverland, Les Miz) David Josefsberg (Beetlejuice) Autumn Jones (VPMI Alum), Paige Faure (Cinderella) and as always, music director Jason Loughlin.

The VPMI was founded seven years ago by Vanessa & Charlie Pollock, founders of Pollock Properties Group at Keller Williams, in order to fund the rental of band and orchestra instruments for all in-need students in the district, as well as help repair instruments throughout the South Orange-Maplewood School District (SOMSD), and to provide private music instruction and professional-grade instruments to prodigious Columbia High School students, who are nominated for the award by their music teachers. Since the program was established, the VPMI has underwritten the rental of more than 800 instruments so that all students who wish to participate in band or orchestra are able to do so, and has awarded 60 scholarships for private music lessons or professional-grade instruments to talented CHS students. The VMPI has also funded several music-related teacher grant requests over the years.

The Vanessa Pollock Music Initiative is conducted in partnership with the SOMSD and Achieve Foundation, the local Education Foundation. Achieve is an independent, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that raises funds to promote exemplary public education for all students and educators in our community. Said Achieve Executive Director Eileen Collins Neri, “The VPMI is compatible with Achieve’s mission to help ensure that all children in the South Orange-Maplewood School District have equal access to every learning opportunity, and we’re pleased to support the arts in our schools through this fund.”

SAVE THE DATE – DECEMBER 18, 2021 7PM

REGISTRATION LINK & DETAILS ON HOW YOU CAN HOST A WATCH PARTY ARE COMING SOON!

TEXT VANESSA DIRECT WITH QUESTIONS OR TO GET INVOLVED: 917-723-4006 cell

Watch last year’s concert here: