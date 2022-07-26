SOMSD BOE Adequate Public Notice of Special Public Meeting and Board Retreat on August 1

From the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education:

Special Public Meeting & Board Retreat

August 1, 2022

The Board of Education will meet in a Special Public Meeting on Monday, August 1, 2022, at 6:30 pm in the District Meeting Room, 525 Academy Street, Maplewood, NJ, as well as using the online video conference platform, which will include Hearing of Individuals and Delegations and a public discussion on transportation services to students for the upcoming school year. Immediately following the Public Session, the Board of Education will move to go into closed session for the Board Retreat, in person and utilizing an online video conference platform for a District Goal Setting Retreat, and to discuss matters within the attorney-client privilege along with pending and threatened legal matters. The Board of Education will thereafter return to public session, where action may be taken, before it adjourns its meeting. The community can view the public portion of the meeting by following the steps which will be listed on the agenda. If there are members of the community who would like to attend the meeting in person, please note that masks and social distancing are optional in accordance with the guidance received from the local DOH and the CDC.

Join By Computer / Smartphone

Choose one of three options:

Watch on SomaTV: Click Here (https://somatv.viebit.com/)

Watch on SOMSD’s Youtube Live Stream:

Click Here(https://www.youtube.com/c/SouthOrangeMaplewoodSchoolDistrict)

Watch on SOMSD’s Webex Platform: Click Here For More Information

(http://www.somsd.k12.nj.us/webmeeting)

Hearings of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks – Audio Comment

Community members can sign up to provide audio comments to the Board of Education. Audio comments can be provided by connecting to the district’s Webex platform during a scheduled Board of Education meeting.

Step 1 – Install Webex on your device.

Step 2 – Submit a Request To Speak

Submit a request to speak during the public comment section of BOE meeting by completing the following form:

Step 3 – Connect To The BOE Meeting

Connect to the BOE Meeting using the information below:

Event: Board of Education Special Meeting – Public Session

Date / Time: August 1, 2022 – 6:30 PM

Webex Link: Click Here

Event Number: 2337 636 4293

Event Password: Orange20Maple (67264320 from phones)

Telephone Number: 408-418-9388

Please check your audio connections are set correctly. Failure to do so will prevent you from being heard during the public speaks portion of the meeting.

Step 4 – Provide your audio comment

During your turn to speak, your microphone will be unmuted. Please speak clearly into the microphone/headset. After your time for public speaks has passed, your microphone will be muted.

