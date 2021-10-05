SOMSD BOE’s Curriculum & Instruction Committee Oct. 12 Virtual Meeting is Open to the Public

From the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education

ADEQUATE PUBLIC NOTICE

Curriculum & Instruction Committee Meeting

Tuesday, October 12, 2021

The Board of Education’s Curriculum & Instruction Committee, which is a committee of the whole, will be meeting on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 6:30 pm utilizing an online video conference platform. Since this is not a Board meeting, the public is welcome to watch but there will not be any public comments or official action, etc.

JOIN WEBEX MEETING

https://somsd.webex.com/somsd/j.php?MTID=mabb30225832bbbd6ad52fd06c4b339bd

Event number: 2333 845 2558

Event Password: Instruction2021! (46787828 from phones)

JOIN BY PHONE

1-408-418-9388 United States Toll

Access code: 2333 845 2558

Eric Burnside, Board Secretary