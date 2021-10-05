AnnouncementsMaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth OrangeSponsored

SOMSD BOE’s Curriculum & Instruction Committee Oct. 12 Virtual Meeting is Open to the Public

by South Orange Maplewood Board of Education
written by South Orange Maplewood Board of Education
From the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education

ADEQUATE PUBLIC NOTICE

Curriculum & Instruction Committee Meeting

Tuesday, October 12, 2021 

The Board of Education’s Curriculum & Instruction Committee, which is a committee of the whole, will be meeting on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 6:30 pm utilizing an online video conference platform.  Since this is not a Board meeting, the public is welcome to watch but there will not be any public comments or official action, etc.  

JOIN WEBEX MEETING 

https://somsd.webex.com/somsd/j.php?MTID=mabb30225832bbbd6ad52fd06c4b339bd 

Event number:  2333 845 2558

Event Password:  Instruction2021! (46787828 from phones)

JOIN BY PHONE

1-408-418-9388 United States Toll

Access code: 2333 845 2558

Eric Burnside, Board Secretary

 

