Summit Downtown Announces 2020 Event Sponsorship Opportunities 

From Summit Downtown, Inc.

Summit Downtown, Inc. (SDI) is pleased to release their 2020 Event Sponsorship Packet. Sponsorships are available for a variety of events including Family Fun Night, Restaurant Week, and Arts + Cars.

SDI is excited to announce three returning sponsors for 2020! Regal Bank will be lending their support to Arts + Cars, Family Fun Night, Downtown Trick-or-Treat, and Carriages & Carolers. Lois Schneider Realtor will again be the Major Sponsor for Family Fun Night. Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child will sponsor entertainment for Family Fun Night. SDI is grateful to have the support of these community partners!

Why sponsor a Summit Downtown Event? Your support will help fund events that Summit community members look forward to all year while getting valuable exposure for your company or business. SDI promotes all their events on a variety of platforms, including posters distributed to and displayed at downtown businesses, the street banner across Springfield Avenue, print and electronic ads, social media, and more. For many events, it’s possible for the sponsor to have a table at the event. Whether you are hoping to reach young families or other businesses, a Summit Downtown Event Sponsorship can help.

“Lois Schneider Realtor is proud to be the Major Sponsor for Family Fun Night again,” says Karen Schneider, President of Lois Schneider Realtor. “It’s such a great event to be a part of; it really brings the whole community together in the downtown!”

A variety of sponsorship opportunities are available. Popular sponsorships are reserved quickly, so claim yours today! To see the full sponsorship packet, please visit http://bit.ly/sdisponsorships20. Don’t see something that works for you? SDI is always open to creative partnerships, just ask!