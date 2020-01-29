Summit Downtown, Inc. Now Accepting Vendor Applications for 2020 Summer Farmers Market 

From Summit Downtown

Summit Downtown, Inc. (SDI) is announcing the start of the Summit Farmers Market on Sunday, April 26. The market will be open every Sunday until November 22 and the selling hours are 8am – 1pm. The market is located at Park & Shop Lot #2, at the corner of DeForest Avenue and Maple Street.

Any vendor interested in applying to the Summit Farmers Market for the 2020 season will find all information and applications on the Vendor Information page of the SDI website https://www.summitdowntown.org/events/farmers-market/. Completed applications and all other required forms for new vendors are due on or before February 14, 2020.

We are also looking for volunteers to assist at the Farmers Market on Sundays from April 26 – November 22, 9am – 2pm. If you are interested in volunteering for any Sunday, please contact Marin Mixon, Summit Farmers Market Administrator [email protected].

Summit Downtown, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the on-going development and promotion of the business community of downtown Summit, NJ.