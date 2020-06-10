The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School Children’s Summer Program Will Be Online

From The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School

Keep your K-9 kids engaged this summer by registering for the SOMAS Children’s Summer Program. Now in its 46th year, this newly envisioned virtual summer program will spark creativity, offer enriching experiences and keep your kids engaged and learning from June 29-July 24. Class schedule options include two two-week sessions and/or four one-week workshops.

Many of the classes offered will continue as originally planned with some creative pivoting from our talented teachers.

Mike Schloff of MapleWoodShop is offering online woodworking classes by having parents pick up kits (kits include tools, wood and workbenches) so campers can experience woodworking at home. Although parents aren’t required to participate in the class, Mike encourages and welcomes parents to attend as it is a great opportunity to learn about woodworking, bond with your child and learn life skills together.

In Videocasting, students will use Google Suite to collaborate and brainstorm as they work in a group to create an idea for a short film, film their respective parts individually and edit their film using the online platform WeVideo. The instructor will utilize breakout rooms in Zoom to supervise and assist each group throughout the classes.

We’ll even get your kids juggling with our virtual Juggling and Circus Training class. Students will make their own juggling balls in the first class using balloons, bird seed or rice and saran wrap. From there, they’ll learn to juggle the three-ball cascade, and add tricks such as “tennis,” “under the leg,” “the shower” and “two-in-one-hand.” By the end they’ll be able to put on a show that will entertain the whole family.

Campers can choose from Advertising and Graphic Design, Chess, Summerfun Science, Graphic Novel Booklet Making, Drawing and Painting, Summer Band Academy and more. There are more than 50 classes to choose from and classes run from 8:45am-2:40pm. Campers are welcome to sign up for as many periods as they like.

There are a number of new instructors this year and exciting new classes being offered: American Sign Language, Digital Scrapbooking, Drawing and Painting, Master Builders: Minecraft Edition, Legends of Learning Math and Science, Minecraft: Adventures, Roots and Shoots, SummerFun Science and Trending Challenge. You can view the updated schedule (including course descriptions) and register for classes at https://www.somadultschool. org/childrenssummerprogram

Bring our popular summer program into your home by signing up for classes today! 100% virtual, and still 100% fun!