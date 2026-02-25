Making History: Columbia High’s Sherman Sticks His 200th Point

On January 28, 2026, Nutley Tri-Op Boys Ice Hockey’s Christian Sherman scored his 200th point in a 4-2 win versus Glen Rock. He became one of just under 50 high school players in the state of New Jersey to do so.

“It feels amazing,” Sherman said in an interview with Village Green. “I’ve had my eye on this accomplishment the whole season, so hitting it was a huge relief and a perfect way to end my Senior season.”

This was one of many achievements for Sherman, a Columbia High School student who has been a force on the ice for Nutley this season offensively. Along with his 200 career points, Sherman has been able to compile 33 goals this season, including a landmark 100th career goal, along with 33 assists for 66 points this season.

The biggest moments have never seemed to faze Sherman, who has shown a clear poise in his play.

“He’s very clutch,” said Coach David Macri in an interview. “When he gets going, the entire team gets going.”

Sherman’s team consists of players from Columbia High, Nutley High School, and Bloomfield High School. Despite the complications that the multi-school/multi-town team creates, both the players and the staff see the combination as more of an advantage than a disadvantage.

“The Tri-Op is meant for opportunity,” said Macri, who liked that it brought in various talents, including Sherman and fellow 200-point scorer Alex Benkert. (Columbia joined the program as a co-op with Nutley in 2017.)

Sherman also highlighted the benefit of opportunity, though at the cost of planning team events.

“Playing as a tri-op allows me to play with players from other towns, though being far away from the other schools doesn’t allow for as much bonding,” he said.

Sherman’s coaches credit his success to an incredible work ethic, stoicism on the ice, and not letting his impressive totals get to his head — instead focusing on being at his best the whole game.

“Being out on the ice as much as I am, I have to make sure I can get through the game 100 percent the entire time,” said Sherman.

With 2025-26 being Sherman’s Senior year, he has been able to cap off a wonderful career in Nutley, one which he hopes to continue at the junior level, at a high-level university, or at the club level.

While his departure will be felt within the program, Sherman is leaving an organization that has never been short of talent due to the fact that it draws from three schools. Under the leadership of Macri, Nutley looks to turn a new leaf and say goodbye to a player who will never be forgotten.

Jeremiah Sklut is an 11th grade student at Columbia High School, working as a paid freelancer with Village Green through a grant from the NJ Civic Information Consortium.