Yoni Kreger Announces the Opening of a New Salon in New Providence, NJ

From Yoni Kreger Salon

Our hair isn’t the only thing that has grown exponentially since the lockdown began three months ago. Ironically, South Orange’s pre-eminent hair salon has also undergone explosive growth.

The Yoni Kreger (YK) Salon, located in the heart of South Orange Village, is set to open its second location, in nearby New Providence, NJ, July 14th. Owner and Creative Director Yoni Kreger replicated the look of his clean, sleek, luxurious aesthetic to create a brand-new site, bringing also the foundation on which his business thrives: a commitment to never-ending education for all staff, his knack for trend forecasting, and the unshakeable belief in the inherent beauty of every individual.

Yoni opened his first hair salon in Tel Aviv at the age of 21. After he sold that business and moved to New York City, he began working for Manhattan’s largest hair salon chain. Within the year, he took a struggling location and turned it into a bustling hive of inspiration and client satisfaction. He became one of the company’s top educators, teaching assistants and stylists not only the basics and nuances of hair cutting and coloring, but also the ability to highlight and compliment the unique features of each client’s face shape, bone structure, hair texture, and style.

Then, in 2012, Yoni opened his own salon in SoHo, working with celebrities and behind the scenes of New York Fashion Week. After moving his young family to South Orange in 2014, Yoni opened his next salon in his new hometown, at the spanking new Gateway building at 9 West South Orange Ave. At this time, he also launched his proprietary line of products, the Silk Road Hair Care line, available exclusively at his salons.

For his New Providence location, Yoni is teaming up with Wendy Bond, an internationally acclaimed master colorist and a well-known veteran of the hairstyling industry. Like Yoni, Wendy is an ardent technical expert devoted to creative artistry. She is a 2010 winner of the North American Hairstylist Association (colloquially known as NAHA) and a former National Director of Education for Lakmé, one of the premiere color brands in the United States. Her work has been featured in virtually all of the top trade publications, including The Colorist, Behind the Chair, Beauty Launchpad, and Modern Salon.

Together, Yoni and Wendy bring a collective forty years of salon and hairdressing experience to the YK Salon New Providence location. If past is precedent, their genuine warmth, compassion, and commitment to the community will draw as many clients from New Providence and Summit to their salon as it has for those of us in South Orange and Maplewood. YK Salon is located at 1274 Springfield Avenue. For more information or to book your appointment, visit www.yonikregersalon.com.

And heaven knows: after three months in lockdown and one-too-many “quarantine cuts,” their hairstyling skills and mastery are needed now more than ever.