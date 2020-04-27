Your Opinion Counts: Let the Achieve Foundation Know How They’re Doing

From the Achieve Foundation

Achieve, the local education foundation for the School District of South Orange & Maplewood, is in the middle of a long-term strategic planning process, and wants to get a sense of how the community at large views the organization. To learn more, they are conducting a public opinion survey and invite everyone in the two towns to participate.

The survey will take less than 5 minutes of your time, but will provide Achieve with valuable information as they plan for the future. Click here to take the short survey now or visit the Achieve Foundation website before April 30th and make your opinion count!

START THE SURVEY