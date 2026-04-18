24th Annual Columbia High Shakespeare Festival Is Friday, April 24

Columbia High School is thrilled to announce the twenty-fourth annual Shakespeare Festival, a beloved tradition celebrating the enduring genius of William Shakespeare through dozens of student-led performances. This year’s festival, a massive undertaking of student talent, will showcase scenes from: Macbeth, Julius Caesar, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Twelfth Night, Hamlet, Othello, Richard II, Titus Andronicus, Henry IV Part One, Henry V, Much Ado About Nothing, A Comedy of Errors, The Taming of the Shrew, and Romeo and Juliet.

The festival is helmed by English teacher Stephen MacPherson. He also teaches the Shakespeare elective and has guided the Shakespeare Festival Club since 2007.

The day promises non-stop entertainment. CHS’s Infinite Step Team will kick off each period of performances to invigorate the audience. Between scenes, emcees will keep the energy high by running Shakespeare-themed games, challenging attendees with trivia like “Shakespeare or Batman” and “Shakespeare or Hip Hop.” Students have dedicated weeks to preparing—rehearsing lines, blocking scenes, and wrapping the famous “BardBars” (Hershey bars with a custom Shakespearean design).

All student participants will receive a commemorative t-shirt and a BardBar featuring this year’s student-designed logo. Senior Victoria Aquino created the winning design, drawing inspiration from the famous quote from Othello: “O’ beware, my lord of jealousy; it is the green-eyed monster which doth mock the meat it feeds on.” Merchandise, including shirts and sweatshirts with Victoria’s design, is available for purchase at Custom Ink.

This year’s festival received funding from the South Orange-Maplewood School District, various fundraising efforts, and generous donations from community members, staff, and SOMEA (the South Orange Maplewood Education Association).

Mark your calendars! The 24th Annual CHS Shakespeare Festival is open to the public on Friday, April 24, 2026. Performances will take place in the Columbia High School auditorium throughout the school day, running periods 1 through 8 from 7:55 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.