4th Annual 24 Hours of Music Jamboree Returns — Virtually — May 30-31

From 24 Hours of Music Jamboree:

Continuing its commitment to the live music community, the Annual 24 Hours of Music Jamboree will open on Noon Sat May 30 with the final performance ending Noon Sunday May 31. This year’s event is significant in more ways than one, as this Coronavirus situation has stopped the ability of our musicians to earn an income and has also stopped our very active live music community from gathering and enjoying live music. This year’s festival is being targeted to relieve the stress of our stuck at home live music listening community and to raise some funds to relieve some of our musicians’ financial burdens.

This 24 Hours of Music Jamboree is normally an outdoor festival held in the town of South Orange, NJ at multiple venues but due to COVID-19 and new Social Distancing measures, this year’s 2020 jamboree will instead be streamed online. An ambitious undertaking as the musicians are also adhering to shelter-in-place restrictions which makes coming together to perform almost impossible for most of them.

Therefore, this year’s performances will include the best of prior live performances, streamed performances recorded for this year’s 24 Hours of Music Jamboree and a number of live event day performances. Audiences will experience a virtual Spiotta Park venue and a Jazz-On-Sloan at the South Orange Gazebo venue via Facebook, Youtube and the 24 Hours of Music Jamboree website for 24 consecutive hours.

As has happened in years past, all are invited to tune in to our virtual South Orange Gazebo 12 Noon kickoff to welcome our musicians back, meet some new ones as we help support our live music community. Please tell your friends and neighbors to join in, listen, chat with old friends and have fun with us.

Lineups and scheduled performances will be announced in the coming week on Facebook @24hoursofmusic, IG @24hoursofmusic.jam and at 24hoursofmusicjamboree.com. Register online today and let us know you are coming to join us.