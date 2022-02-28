5 CHS Photography Students’ Work Featured in Pingry School’s Annual Photography Exhibition

From Columbia High School Fine Arts Supervisor James Manno:

Five Columbia High School photography students from Mr. Fisher’s Traditional Photography class were chosen to display their work at the Pingry School’s Annual Photography Exhibition. The 26th annual Pingry Student Photography Exhibition is on view in the Hostetter Gallery through March 26, 2022.

The students are:

Harry Chapman-Brown, Untitled

Caleb Diegnan, Untitled

Jessi Holdbrook, “Simplicity”

Victoria Hollingsworth “Through The Eye”

Zoila Mills, “Ella”

Over 100 photographs represent the best work of students from six private and public high schools in the region. The work includes both digital and traditional film-based printing. The gallery is open weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. when school is in session.