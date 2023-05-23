95-Year-Old Maplewood Poet Publishes Her First Book; Two More to Follow

At 95 years old, Maplewood resident Harriet Ribot published her first poetry book, Ember, with two more collections, Willow Tree and Dormant, being released later this year.

“I feel as though I have achieved something I could have achieved. And, having achieved it, I feel acknowledged. It makes me feel as though what I thought I have, I have,” Ribot said in an email interview with Village Green.

Ribot held a launch for Ember on April 26 at Winchester Gardens in Maplewood, where she read selected poems and answered questions from the audience.

Ember, which contains 61 poems, “explores emotions.” Willow Tree is an epoch poem, while Dormant, the last of the books to be published, contains 56 poems in chronological order.

A long-time writer, Ribot has been writing for as “far back as [she] can remember” She recalled her early experiences as a poet in college. “I showed my professor a poem I had written called Early April and he said, ‘You’re a poet.’ I said, ‘I am?’ I was so pleased with the designation, but I did not believe it,” Ribot said.

Her passion for writing even goes beyond poetry. In her late 50s, she returned to college, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Yet, poetry remained her most beloved form of writing.

“You can say much in a short time. It’s lyrical,” Ribot said. Some of it almost seems like a song. I don’t think I can tackle something long, say a book. I find that when I reflect on things there are short incidents in my life or small aspects of some greater form that I can concentrate on—at least at this time. I don’t think I can sustain a long writing adventure. I haven’t been schooled in that. I haven’t learned that. I am not interested in learning that at this time. I’m busy writing what I think I can.”

When seeking inspiration to fuel her poetry, Ribot looks in all different directions, pulling from her background, experiences, and favorite poets, including Stephen Crane.

“So many things can inspire you. You don’t know what’s in your background that something brings forth. It can be a person, a thing, an event,” she said.

Ultimately, Ribot hopes readers take away “common sense” from her poetry.

“That’s all. It’s only common sense. I’m kind of preaching, a little bit, what I’ve learned. If they can take away something from what I’ve written and it resounds in them, then maybe I’ve reached someone. The fact is, I know that I am not alone in my thoughts. My thoughts are shared by other people. They just don’t voice them, and I’m voicing them,” Ribot said.

With a lifetime of experience, Ribot shared her advice with hopeful writers: “Write it all down, because if you don’t it won’t come back in the same form.”

Just Like That, from Ember

He said:

Write me two poems over the weekend

Just like that, I thought

And then—why not

Why not gather up the sights and sounds

Funnel them into me

And distill them for him.

No, not for him—for me.

Harriet Ribot is a poet and resident of Maplewood, NJ. This year she is publishing her first three books. After a lifetime of writing, she first revealed her trove of poetry and short stories to family and friends only three years ago. Since then she compiled her works into three books, all accepted for publication. She is now working on a book of short stories. Her first book, just published, Ember, is a collection of 61 poems just released by Kelsay Books. The second, an epoch poem entitled Willow Tree, already available online, is to be out from Finishing Line Press in early May. The last to be published, but first written, Dormant, is a collection of 56 poems scheduled to be released, also by Finishing Line, this autumn.