Affordable Art, Local Energy: Outdoor Art Party Comes to Newark Way This April 18

From The Art Generators (TAG):

Maplewood, NJ – A one of a kind outdoor art experience is coming to Maplewood’s rapidly growing Newark Way district. The Art Generators, a collective of local organizers formerly known as SOMA Affordable Art- in collaboration with Artie’s, will host an Outdoor Art Party on Saturday, April 18 from 10am-3pm. (rain date: Sunday, April 19).

The Art Generators- Local artists Magie McGowan, Ken Stanek, Natalie Crandall, and Sumana Ghosh- Witherspoon, have been producing community driven art events across SOMa for the past year. This marks their fourth large scale affordable art sale, continuing their mission to make art collecting affordable to the masses, as well as a cultivating a strong engagement within the community.

The event will take place outdoors, spanning from Artie’s parking lot, to the lot directly across the street, transforming this once fully industrial area into a lively open air marketplace.

Featuring 30+ artists and vendors, the event centers around affordable, collectible artwork, all priced under $200. This accessible pricing model invites both seasoned collectors and first–time buyers to build a meaningful art collection by purchasing multiple original pieces from a diverse group of artists.

“It’s a great way to support multiple artists and grow your art collection“, said Ken Stanek. “From prints to original works, we’ve hand selected unique artists with a lot to offer”.

In addition to visual art, attendees can expect:

A curated lineup of local food vendors such as MX Emulsion , Perla , Cruzan BBQ , an ice cream truck , and more !

and Family – friendly activities for kids run by Oh ! Canary

A live DJ set throughout the day

A strong presence of local small businesses and creatives

The event is located in one of Maplewood’s fastest–growing trendiest corridors -Newark Way, just steps from Pallet Brewing, Corner Slice, Wheelhouse, and other emerging neighborhood staples. Artie’s, a NJ favorite, opened its doors in 2023, after merging Arturo’s and The Bread Stand to a new, combined staple on Newark Way, pioneering the evolution of this hip neighborhood.

Event Details:

Date : Saturday , April 18 , 2026

Rain Date : Sunday , April 19 , 2026

Location : Artie’s parking lot + adjacent lot across the street , 15 Newark Way , Maplewood , NJ

Admission: Free and open to the public

Sponsors include: Kiani White Homes, Corner Slice, Shopkeeper (opening soon), Do Canna, and Powers Electric Supply.

This event is part of a growing movement to activate Maplewood’s local arts scene through inclusive, community led programming that supports both emerging and established artists.

For more information, visit theartgenerators.com and on instagram @theartgenerators