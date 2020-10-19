ArtSOMA, Studio Montclair, Inc. Host 17th Annual (Virtual) Artists Studio Tour November 7-8

From ArtSOMA and Studio Montclair, Inc:

The annual South Orange Maplewood Artists Studio Tour, presented by ArtSOMA: The Artist Community of South Orange & Maplewood, NJ and Studio Montclair, Inc., will be held the first full weekend in November, 11/7 and 8, from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm.

Artists in South Orange and Maplewood come together every year to open their studios to visitors, friends and everyone curious about how people in the visual arts make their work. Artists may be emerging, mid-career or established, and create in all kinds of media— from painting, printmaking, photography and sculpture to fiber arts, ceramics, jewelry and more. The South Orange Maplewood Artists Studio Tour is a volunteer-run tradition that enables friends of the arts from near and far to take part in a celebration of the extraordinary diversity of culture and aesthetic interests that tie our communities together.

The Tour, now in its 17th year, is supported by the municipalities of South Orange and Maplewood, local business and arts organizations, and artists and arts institutions from SOMA and surrounding townships. First organized in 2003 and now operating as an independent project under the nonprofit aegis of Studio Montclair, the Tour typically features more than 70 artists showing work in their home studios and public venues. This year’s event is our “Covid Edition,” meaning artists will be choosing to participate a little differently: some will display their work outside, some will schedule Zoom tours from their studios, some will welcome masked, socially distanced visitors, and others will have work on display at local businesses. Veteran Tour-goers will also notice that this year, instead of a printed map, visitors will be able to download a PDF from the Tour website listing artists’ addresses and additional information about how and where to see their work.

As always, there is no charge to attend the Tour, and this year registration for both artists and commercial venues displaying their work is FREE. (The Studio Tour still gratefully welcomes donations to support our efforts. Contributors may contact Jennifer Crohn for assistance at [email protected], or donate via PayPal on the Studio Tour’s website at https://studiotoursoma.com/support/)

The deadline for artists to register for the Studio Tour is October 25. In light of ongoing concerns around Covid-19 transmission, artists will require in-person visitors to their studios to wear masks and follow standard social distancing guidelines. Some artists’ showings will be held online and individual hours and visiting guidelines may vary. Visitors are urged to check the Studio Tour website at https://studiotoursoma.com for additional details and important Covid-related information!