Better Late Than Never! CHS to Present ‘Matilda the Musical’ June 10-13 at Floods Hill

Each year, the Columbia High School musical is a highly anticipated event, with production after production thrilling audiences and garnering heaps of nominations from the Paper Mill’s Rising Star awards program for high school musical programs across the state of New Jersey.

Last year, just as CHS was about to debut Matilda the Musical on March 13, the school district postponed the production, not realizing that the school, the district and the country was headed into a prolonged shutdown.

Now, 15 months later, organizers are salvaging the production for four performances in South Orange. Class of 2020 cast members will be returning and stage sets are being resurrected! Read the notice below. More details to come.

From Columbia High School (via Facebook):

Columbia HS presents Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical, live onstage in Floods Hill Park in South Orange, New Jersey. (Book by Dennis Kelly, Music & Lyrics by Tim Minchin) This event is FREE and open to the public, but donations are welcome to help offset production costs.

Gates open at 5:00pm for general admission seating, first-come first served (bring a blanket or low beach chair, guests with taller chairs will be seated in the rear or sides of the viewing area). Water bottles & packaged snacks will be available for purchase. Thank you South Orange department of Recreation & Cultural Affairs for helping to make these events possible.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. Video or audio recording is strictly prohibited.

WWW.MTISHOWS.COM