BurkinaBe in Action Hosted Black History Family Event at Maplewood Library

From BurkinaBe in Action (BBIA):

In celebration of Black History Month, BBIA BurkinaBe In Action, and its partners, Le Club des littéraires and Bink International Charity, organized a fun family event hosted and sponsored by the Maplewood Library.

BBIA invited local communities to attend its Bilingual (French) West African Storytelling program on Saturday February 11, 2023 at the Maplewood Hilton Branch Library. The program which started at 12pm and ended at 2pm was free and well-attended by more than 140 people. 60 children and 80 adults from across New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania gathered at the Maplewood Hilton Branch Library to honor Black History Month.

The program sponsored by the Maplewood Library, BCB Bank, South Orange and several West African local businesses, aimed to raise community awareness surrounding West African culture. It was created to introduce families and children in the Tri-State areas to West African folk tales and literature, promote diversity, inclusion and multiculturalism through storytelling and literary art, and to promote cohesion between the West African and American communities. The program also promotes the French language which is the official language spoken in Burkina Faso.

“Our program BBCONTES: West African Folktales – Bilingual ( French ) Storytelling is a hit with families,” says Alizeta Diallo, Founder and CEO of BBIA. “Not only are we able to promote West African culture through storytelling, dance, teaching of French language, and gifting of meaningful art presents, but we engage the children and parents for an incredible fun time!”

During the event, parents and kids observed different West African traditional dances. From Burkina Faso, Waarba, which is accompanied by drums known as tam tam, and Denke Denke, a very popular style of dancing among the Fulani people. Attendees also listened to a West African folktales in French and English, participated by answering questions on the folktales, and this time on a Black History Month trivia. They sang songs and nursery rhymes in both French and English. There was a DJ playing African music and he invited attendees to sing along and to dance.

Following the event, parents, and children were invited to have snacks. Attendees, several dressed in their West African outfits, mingled, danced, sang French songs, and practiced their language skills.

For more information about BBIA BurkinaBe In Action or how to get involved or support the organization, please contact us at bbia.us.bf@gmail.com

About BBIA BurkinaBe In Action

BBIA is a NJ registered nonprofit organization. Its main objective is to promote West African’s culture and communities in the United States. This objective can only be achieved through the creation of lasting relationships and partnerships between all the actors of the West African communities AND local communities in which BBIA operates.