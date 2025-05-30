Celebrate Maplewood Ukrainian Day on Saturday, June 7

From The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Holy Ascension:

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Holy Ascension is pleased to announce its celebration “Maplewood Ukrainian Day 2025” to be held on Saturday, June 7 at 650-652 Irvington Avenue in Maplewood, New Jersey from 1 pm to 6pm featuring a spectacular concert of Ukrainian music and dance beginning at 2 pm. Admission is free.

This year, in addition to our local Ukrainian music and dance performers and Ukrainian arts and crafts vendors, we are featuring Ukrainian artists who are exceptional in their fields and will conduct workshops to share their God-given talents.

Sculptor/painter Ivan Bratko will exhibit his mastery of the potter’s wheel to share his talent and help you create a work of ceramic art.

Ukrainian sand artist, ODali, will transform sand into fairytale art. Her workshops for children inspire their creativity through the combination of sand creations and music. Her desire to introduce children to classical music and art makes her an exceptional teacher and performer.

Singer/Actress Philomena Voloshin, 2024 winner of “Voice of the Ukrainian Diaspora” will perform in this year’s program. She hails from Ivano-Frankivsk and is a graduate of the acting school “A-list International.” Philomena is a composer of her own works, a participant in many festivals, and holds certificates from United Together International.

Join neighbors and friends of Maplewood and the surrounding communities on Saturday, June 7 as we celebrate “All things Ukrainian.”

Enjoy fresh grilled shashlyk (pork kabobs) roasted potatoes and homemade kapusta (sauerkraut).

Eat homemade pierogi/varenyky and borshch.

Buy delicious home baked Ukrainian baked goods and Ukrainian arts and crafts.

Marvel at the beauty of Ukrainian songs and dances performed by Ukrainian talent from across New Jersey!

New to this year’s menu is our authentic fire-roasted “Bohrach – ‘the King Of Hutsul Cuisine’”! This original Carpathian recipe of hearty meat soup comes directly to Maplewood for your culinary enjoyment beginning this year! Don’t miss the chance to try this delicious treat!

“Our parish is anxious to share ‘All things Ukrainian’ with our neighbors and friends to remind them why the preservation of the Ukrainian Nation, its people and culture, is of paramount importance and why we, here in America, need to continue to support the people of Ukraine in their defense against the Russian Invasion,” says Parish President, Matthew Dubas.

Pastor Father Sviatoslav Hot added, “This event helps to make our parish stronger so that we can continue to help our local Ukrainian community prosper and serve as a resource to others both here and in Ukraine. We are excited to celebrate our contribution to the rich cultural diversity of the always supportive Maplewood and South Orange communities by hosting Maplewood Ukrainian Day 2025!”